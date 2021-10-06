Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed to be indicted in mosque sanctity case

Lahore court has summoned Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on October 14 for indictment in a case relating to the video shoot of song Qabool at the Wazir Khan mosque.

The mosque sanctity case was heard by a Judicial Magistrate. Both Saba and Bilal appeared in court and marked their attendance. The court provided Saba and Bilal with a copy of the challan each and directed them to appear at the next hearing.

The case was filed by Akbari Gate police in 2020 on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. They are facing charges of violating the sanctity of the Wazir Khan mosque by dancing during the shoot of the music video.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier on September 8, the court issued bailable arrest warrants against Saba and Bilal after they failed to appear in court. They were granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each.

Both of them had posted apologies following the controversy. Bilal assured that he would remove the nikkah sequence shot at the mosque.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.