Javed Iqbal will remain NAB chairman until new appointment
Share
President Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.
The method followed for the appointment of the NAB chairman will be the one employed while granting an extension.
The new NAB chairman will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended, as per the amended ordinance.
The ordinance states that the president will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the Opposition leader.
In case of a failure to reach a consensus on the appointment, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed especially for the matter of the appointment.
Under the new ordinance, the president has the authority to establish as many accountability courts in the country, as he deems fit.
Judges to the accountability courts will be appointed for a three-year term, the ordinance states.
- 'Simple', 'ingenious' discovery wins two scientists Nobel Prize in ...09:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Javed Iqbal will remain NAB chairman until new appointment07:42 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Watch live Southern Punjab vs Northern07:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
-
-
-
- Armeena Khan slams celebrities who use 'religious extremism' for ...06:14 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Mahira Khan feels humbled over comparison with legendary Sri Devi05:30 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021