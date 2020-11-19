'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short Film Fest

Famous Pakistani film director Nabeel Qureshi has added another feather to his cap!

His directorial music video, Ki Jana, in collaboration with Shani Arshad, has bagged the Best Music Video Award at the Miami Short Film Festival 2020.

The song, starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider, was submitted as ‘Red – the colour of love’.

Won the award at miami short film festival @MIAMIsFF



For best music video #kijana by @shaniarshadali



Congrats to the team @fizza999 pic.twitter.com/8AK3dBsASR — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) November 16, 2020

While giving his online acceptance speech during the digital awards on Facebook, Nabeel said: “Thank you so much, it is very humbling. I am grateful to my team who participated in the realisation of this award. Also, thanks to the jury of Miami Film Festival."

MSFF 2020 began on November 16 and will last till the 23rd of this month.

'Ki Jana' had also been nominated at the Bucharest Film Awards earlier this year.

Qureshi has direct multiple super hit Pakistani films, such as 'Load Wedding', 'Actor in Law', and 'Na Maloom Afraad'. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

