Karachi Circular Railway restarts after 21 years

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday inaugurated the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at city station Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that all the credit to operationalize KCR goes to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh announced that the fare of KCR will be 30 rupees per route and in the first phase four trains will be operated daily from Pipri to city station Karachi.

He further said that a traveling pass for KCR will be collected only 750 rupees.

He said that KCR will be extended to other parts of the city and work is in progress.

The amount of 1.8 billion rupees has been earmarked for KCR and so far 17 million rupees have been spent.

The minister added that each coach of KCR has been ready at a cost of 0.9 million.

The encroachment at Pakistan Railway land will be removed from land mafia, he added.