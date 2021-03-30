Ajay Devgn beaten up outside Delhi pub? Bollywood actor responds to viral video

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has grabbed attention but because of all the wrong reasons. The viral video that has taken the internet by the storm has misled the netizens into thinking that the 51-year-old star has been beaten up by a mob outside a pub.

According to several claims, the attack was due to the uproar and people got provoked in beating up the actor since he remained silent on the farmer’s protest and seven went ahead to support the government in the matter.

The latest development to this fiasco is that the video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not the Singham star.

The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay.

The statement reads: "Post the promotion of 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for 'Maidaan', 'MayDay' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and he hasn't set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross check before putting out anything."

The actor himself also tweeted a clarification on the matter,

"Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi"

I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021

Ajay Devgan's spokesperson, while talking to ABP News, said,

"Media reports related to a brawl outside a Delhi pub are completely baseless and inaccurate. News agencies and media reporting this news should note that Ajay Devgan has been busy shooting for 'Maidan', ‘MayDay’ and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and he has not visited Delhi in the last 14 months."

The spokesperson added, "Ajay is known for his responsible behavior which confirms that the video is fake. We request media to check the authenticity of such kind of news before putting anyting."