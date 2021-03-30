Famous Indian singer dies in car crash
Indian singer Diljaan was killed in a road accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday.
Diljaan, who was the first runner-up on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car collided with a truck and the singer died on the spot, Indian media reported.
Diljaan was travelling alone as his wife and children live in Canada. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Many music fellows paid rich tribute to Diljaan shortly after the news of his death broke out.
Meanwhile, the last social media post of Diljaan reveals that the singer was excited for the release of his upcoming song Tere Warge 2 & Hanju.
