Famous Indian singer dies in car crash 
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Famous Indian singer dies in car crash 
Share

Indian singer Diljaan was killed in a road accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday.

Diljaan, who was the first runner-up on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car collided with a truck and the singer died on the spot, Indian media reported.

Diljaan was travelling alone as his wife and children live in Canada. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Many music fellows paid rich tribute to Diljaan shortly after the news of his death broke out.

Meanwhile, the last social media post of Diljaan reveals that the singer was excited for the release of his upcoming song Tere Warge 2 & Hanju.

Indian politician accused of singer's rape 10:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

MUMBAI – A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, who has been accused of rape by singer Renu Sharma says he ...

More From This Category
Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the ...
03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Ertugrul's Engin Altan and Alara give ...
04:28 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Why Aamir Khan spit on female co-stars' hands?
05:23 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Ajay Devgn beaten up outside Delhi pub? Bollywood ...
02:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping ...
11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
Saboor Aly reveals one thing that most people ...
09:15 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the audience awestruck – Watch before it's ...
03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr