Indian politician accused of singer's rape

Dhananjay Munde, who is a Maharashtra cabinet minister, says being blackmailed by Renu Sharma

Web Desk
10:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Indian politician accused of singer's rape
Share

MUMBAI – A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, who has been accused of rape by singer Renu Sharma says he is being blackmailed.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde said Renu is the sister of his mistress Karuna Sharma with whom he had been in a consensual relationship since 2003.

Munde claimed that he had two children with Karuna and that his family and friends know of them and have accepted them as family members. The politician said he had lodged a complaint with the police in November 2020 after the two sister and their brother had started blackmailing him and tried to extort money from him.

Renu Sharma had posted a picture on her social media of a complaint she had submitted with the Mumbai Police in which she had accused Munde of rape under the pretext of marriage.

The singer has appealed for safety as she fears for her life.

Indian tourist rapes 15-year-old girl in ... 05:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

KABUL – An Indian man has been arrested for raping a teenage girl and filming the incident in Kabul during his to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to host first World Virtual Scrabble ...
09:56 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Saudi Arabia, EU slam Israel over illegal ...
08:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s first ever -16℃ Open Water ...
07:26 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
US executes first woman in nearly 70 years
06:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pence defiant as Democrats insist on removing ...
05:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
YouTube cracks down on Trump, suspends new video ...
12:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr