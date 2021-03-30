Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the audience awestruck – Watch before it's deleted
Faryal Mehmood has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Apart from being a spectacular actress, Mehmood is also a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting her groove worthy dance moves on her Instagram handle.

The 30-year-old has a bold and sassy style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. Mehmood being an avid dancer, recently uploaded her dance videos on her Instagram account.

Dancing like a dream, the Raqeeb Se star wrote, "Sunday dancing - might delete later!".

Faryal revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Her dance moves have definitely created havoc within the public as the star is definitely a talent powerhouse.

On the work front, Faryal has been basking in success because of her current on-air drama serial Raqeeb Se, as the masses have admired her exceptional portrayal of 'Insha'.

