Sri Lankan officials ignored Pakistani intelligence reports on Easter bombings

COLOMBO – The findings of the Presidential Commission that probed the 2019 Easter serial bombings have concluded that Pakistan had alerted Sri Lanka on August 10, 2018, about the involvement of a citizen of the island country.

However, the authorities had not paid attention to the intelligence report of Pakistan, which stated that the series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings was executed with readily available chemical materials and explosive devices.

The Pakistani officials had informed the Sri Lankan High Commission in the federal capital in this regard. The Commission, in its report, recommends inquiry into negligence of duty on the part of the Sri Lankan authorities in this regard, according to Colombo-based The Mirror.

The Pakistani authorities had handed over a dossier about the suspect along with his pictures along with a handbook on armed training, and details regarding improvised explosive devices.

The Sri Lankan officials disregard all the information saying that there is no evidence about the person's involvement in the April 21 attack.

Days after the Easter bombings in the year 2019, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister while rejecting the Indian allegations on Pakistan about the terror bombings said Pakistan always supported the country in the war on terror.

At least nine suicide bombers detonated their devices in six locations around the island country on Easter Sunday of 2019. A number of foreigners from the UK, Denmark, Portugal, India, Turkey, Australia, the Netherlands, Japan, Pakistan, Switzerland, Spain, Bangladesh, the US, and China were also killed in the terror attack.

Initially, Sri Lankan officials reported 359 casualties but later they lowered the death toll to 253. The country's Health Ministry stated that the state of the bodies made it difficult to give a precise figure and that some bodies had been double-counted.