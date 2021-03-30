Ertugrul's Engin Altan and Alara give father-daughter goals in latest video
Popular Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who essayed the legendary Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, keeps his private life under wraps but some adorable family pictures shared by his wife Neslişah Alkoçlar are too adorable to handle.
The 41-year-old actor's wife dropped an adorable picture with his little one giving major father-daughter goals.
The fans were left thrilled with the sweet video where he can be seen enjoying quality time as his kid paints him with different colours.
Ertugrul’s daughter Alara laughs and paints his dad’s beard with colours and he enjoys the lovely moments.
The video went viral on social media platforms shortly and the fans couldn't stop gushing over the cute duo.
Engin got married to Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016 and two-year-old daughter Alara.
