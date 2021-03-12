Engin Altan Duzyatan shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment

03:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Engin Altan Duzyatan shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment
Popular Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who essayed the legendary Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, keeps his private life under wraps but makes it a point to drop some adorable family pictures occasionally.

The 41-year-old actor dropped an adorable picture with his daughter giving major father-daughter goals. Cuddling his two years old daughter Alara in his arms, he captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by heart emoji.

His massive fan following couldn't stop gushing over his story as the heartthrob showers love for his children as is the perfect family man.

Earlier, Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara on August 16, 2020.

Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall tribesman from Kurram
06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

