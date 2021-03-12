Engin Altan Duzyatan shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment
Share
Popular Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan, who essayed the legendary Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, keeps his private life under wraps but makes it a point to drop some adorable family pictures occasionally.
The 41-year-old actor dropped an adorable picture with his daughter giving major father-daughter goals. Cuddling his two years old daughter Alara in his arms, he captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by heart emoji.
His massive fan following couldn't stop gushing over his story as the heartthrob showers love for his children as is the perfect family man.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara on August 16, 2020.
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan receives Indian ... 05:18 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Popular Turkish star, Engin Altan Düzyatan, who essayed the famous Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama ...
-
- LIVE | Senate election – Mirza Muhammad Afridi defeats Maulana ...06:40 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
-
- Suspect in Punjab SHO Imran Abbas murder killed in Rawalpindi ...06:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Twitter flooded with memes over Senate election's camera controversy05:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
-
- Aurat March supporters demand apology over fake, misleading videos05:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Engin Altan Duzyatan shares a heartwarming father-daughter moment03:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021