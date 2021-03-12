Chief Justice of Pakistan's convoy meets with accident in Kohat
03:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Chief Justice of Pakistan's convoy meets with accident in Kohat
ISLAMABAD – The convoy of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed met with an accident near Kohat.

The country’s top judge was travelling to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi's father when one of the vehicles in his convoy met with an accident near Raskahai, according to the SC spokesperson.

Justice Gulzar remained safe, he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

