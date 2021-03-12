Chief Justice of Pakistan's convoy meets with accident in Kohat
03:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The convoy of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed met with an accident near Kohat.
The country’s top judge was travelling to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi's father when one of the vehicles in his convoy met with an accident near Raskahai, according to the SC spokesperson.
Justice Gulzar remained safe, he added.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
- Chinese envoy Nong Rong visits Orange Line Metro Train project in ...04:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Chief Justice of Pakistan's convoy meets with accident in Kohat03:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- LIVE | Senate elections updates – PTI's Sanjrani or PDM's Gilani ...03:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Senate security chief was changed just a day before chairman elections02:32 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Jemima Goldsmith reveals that she was harassed by an online taxi ...01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith reveals that she was harassed by an online taxi driver for two years
01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside ...09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 202107:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations07:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021