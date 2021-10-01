Saba Qamar and Asim Azhar's singing video goes viral
03:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Saba Qamar and Asim Azhar's singing video goes viral
Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time.

Leaving her fans delighted, the 33-year-old actress was on a mission to steal hearts as she was spotted singing with heartthrob Asim Azhar in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star left her admirers bedazzled as she showcased her singing skills.

Enchanting the Ghalat Fehmi singer with her singing skills, Saba was lauded by the Azhar who complimented her by calling her 'Ustad Jee.'

"@AsimAzhar I've heard that there's a big project coming up, would you like to spill some beans for our fans? "

"Or I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already! Crazy fun times with our super fav," captioned Saba alongside her clip.

An actress par excellence, Qamar is undoubtedly a star performer whose plethora of drama serials like Baaghi, Cheekh and Besharam are admired by the audience.

On the work front, the 37-year-old will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

