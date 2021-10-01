Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful surgery

Model-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's revelation about undergoing a painful surgical procedure has proved that she is a trendsetter who strongly believes in talking about the vulnerabilities of life.

Revealing details about the painful experience, the Teri Meri Kahaani actor revealed that she had been dealing with this issue for a long time.

Moreover, the doctors had warned her that she would need surgery to repair the bone in her nose. But due to her apprehensions about going under the knife, she was anxious.

"I had a deviated septum. The doctor told us we'd need to operate on the nose and surgically fix the bone. I've always been afraid of going under the knife. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

"And cosmetically removing a part of my face just freaked me out. I didn't want to get it done then. This last year breathing had become extremely difficult. And with all this pollution around us, I thought it's just wise to have two working nostrils filtering the air."

Giving the good news that the surgery went perfectly fine, she wrote, "So, I did the surgery two months ago. Alhamdullilah it went perfectly fine. My fears about it were real though. Everything about it was painful and uncomfortable and scary. The procedure itself wasn't complicated, but the post-operation time was hard."

Further, she added, "Cosmetically solving medical issues is considered such a taboo thing to do in Pakistan, and it isn't as people imagine it to be. It isn't always about beautification, there are a good number of cases when it's about alleviating pain, and improving health."

"It took eleven years of courage to get to this point, but I'm glad that I did it now, and can at least breathe normally.", she concluded.