Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video
Share
Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Gohar Mumtaz's soulful compositions have been always been loved by his massive fan following.
This time around, the 40-year-old delighted his fan following with a BTS video that has started doing rounds on the internet.
The aforementioned was shared by the Timeout with AhsanKhan's versatile host Ahsan Khan who captured his guests Hareem Farooq and Gohar Mumtaz during a fun moment.
As the Jal band’s frontman crooned his heart leaving the fans nostalgic out, Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq's channelled filmy vibes as her expressions perfectly complimented Gohar's singing.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens are overjoyed to see their favourite singer back in action and the following video won the hearts of the music buffs as they loved the short clip.
Kubra Khan, Gohar Mumtaz pair up for upcoming ... 12:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
LAHORE- Popular stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Mumtaz are starring together in a romantic thriller titled 'Abhee'. Directed ...
- Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for ...06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in Karachi’ with family ...06:16 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
-
- LIVE – Southern Punjab set Balochistan fighting total of 175 runs ...05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Talks underway with TTP in Afghanistan for reconciliation, reveals PM ...05:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
-
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful surgery04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021