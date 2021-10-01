Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video
05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video
Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Gohar Mumtaz's soulful compositions have been always been loved by his massive fan following.

This time around, the 40-year-old delighted his fan following with a BTS video that has started doing rounds on the internet.

The aforementioned was shared by the Timeout with AhsanKhan's versatile host Ahsan Khan who captured his guests Hareem Farooq and Gohar Mumtaz during a fun moment.

As the Jal band’s frontman crooned his heart leaving the fans nostalgic out, Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq's channelled filmy vibes as her expressions perfectly complimented Gohar's singing.

Netizens are overjoyed to see their favourite singer back in action and the following video won the hearts of the music buffs as they loved the short clip.

Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

