12:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Kubra Khan, Gohar Mumtaz pair up for upcoming romantic thriller
LAHORE- Popular stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Mumtaz are starring together in a romantic thriller titled 'Abhee'.

Directed by Asad Malik, the script has been penned by Mumtaz himself.

As per media reports, the first spell of the movie has been filmed in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

The feature film houses a star-studded cast including Asif Raza Mir, Yasra Rizvi, Hina Bayat, Mehmood Aslam, Saleem Sheikh, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, and Usman Peerzada.

The music has been composed by Gohar and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Aima Baig have been roped in to feature in the film’s soundtrack. 

'Abhee' is most likely to hit the cinemas in 2021.

This is the first time that Khan and Mumtaz will be working together. 

The singer-turned-actor made his acting debut with a guest appearance in ‘Lahore Se Aagey’, while Kubra awaits the release of her film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’.

