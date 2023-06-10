Aamna Sharif’s bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

Indian actor and model Aamna Sharif is among celebrities who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold personality.

Known for being loved TV actor, Sharif’s wardrobe picks are often a source of inspiration, and one of the most followed trends spotted in her choice of attire is her beachwear looks.

The Adha Ishq star turned head with her impeccable fashion sense and elegant style. This time, she dropped a series of pictures with awe-worthy beach looks. She opted for a tropical print tie waist semi-sheer cover-up skirt which she coupled with a matching bikini top.

As the B.Town star shared a photo dump on Instagram, social media users are all floored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

The 40-year-old has a host of looks from the beaches that are worthy of admiration. Here's another look from her beach diaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

Sharif works in the Hindi TV and film industry. The actor gained popularity in the popular serial Kahiin To Hoga, while she entered the film world with Aloo Chaat. Some of other movies include Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, and Ek Villain.