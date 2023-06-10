Has Pakistan increased tax on smartphones in Budget 2023-24?

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the budget for fiscal year 2023-24, proposing imposition of new taxes worth Rs223 billion.
The government has also proposed reduction in taxes on various items, including hybrid vehicle. However, it has announced no change in taxes and duties received on locally manufactured and imported smartphone.
The move of no change in taxes means there would be stability in prices of both locally-made and imported mobile phones.
Earlier, there were reports that government would decrease the tax on smartphones in the budget for the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the customs tax (CD) on the import of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in completely built-up (CBU) form has been decreased to 1%, according to the budget papers.
Additionally, the CD for the import of HEVs that are completely knocked down (CKD) units has been decreased.
According to the document, the CD for the import of HEV CKDs is 4% while the CD for the import of PHEV CKDs is 3%.
This ought to have an effect on hybrid vehicle costs in the Pakistani market and motivate a number of new businesses to participate in the hybrid car industry there.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
