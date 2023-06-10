Sindh to present FY24 budget today

KARACHI – The provincial authorities of the country’s southeastern region will present the budget for the next financial year 2023-24 today on June 10.

Media reports suggest budget of Sindh province will be presented in the Sindh Assembly today at 3 pm. The total size of the budget was said to be around Rs2100 billion, of which over Rs400 billion have been earmarked for the development.

Meanwhile, salaries of government employees are expected to be increased by 35 to 40 percent. The development budget for the provincial capital Karachi has been earmarked more than Rs100 billion.

Rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during the last year's floods was added in the development budget.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called a meeting of the Sindh cabinet at 11 am on Saturday to approve the budget. Provincial ministers, CM’s aides, special assistants, and officers will attend the meeting.

More to follow…