Kazakhstan airlines prepares to land first direct flight in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – The inaugural flight of Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore will commence from July 8, 2023.
The embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan made the announcement in a press release, stating that the direct flights will be operated twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It said a Boeing 737 aircraft will be used for the route.
The sale of tickets for the new flight "Almaty - Lahore" is already open.
The embassy also described that Lahore is considered the cultural center of Pakistan. “Any tourist will be amazed by the magnificence of the city with its quaint architecture. The largest architectural complex is the Lahore Fort, the territory of which is literally completely built up with palace complexes, interspersed with gardens and exhibition halls. Be sure to see the Badshahi Mosque, visit the magnificent Chauburji Gardens and take a tour of Aitchison College,” reads the press release.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
