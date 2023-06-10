Kazakhstan airlines prepares to land first direct flight in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – The inaugural flight of Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company from Almaty to Lahore will commence from July 8, 2023.

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan made the announcement in a press release, stating that the direct flights will be operated twice a week, specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It said a Boeing 737 aircraft will be used for the route.

The sale of tickets for the new flight "Almaty - Lahore" is already open.

The embassy also described that Lahore is considered the cultural center of Pakistan. “Any tourist will be amazed by the magnificence of the city with its quaint architecture. The largest architectural complex is the Lahore Fort, the territory of which is literally completely built up with palace complexes, interspersed with gardens and exhibition halls. Be sure to see the Badshahi Mosque, visit the magnificent Chauburji Gardens and take a tour of Aitchison College,” reads the press release.