Saheefa Jabbar Khattak unhappy with the scripts being offered to her

Model-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has never shied away to speak her mind regarding the issues she strongly believes in.

This time around, the Teri Meri Kahaani actor took to her Instagram handle to voice out her reservation of the type of scripts being offered to her which in no way can be labelled 'good'.

She shared her thoughts on the type of scripts being offered and asked people with good scripts to contact her.

"There are no good scripts out there. The scripts which are being offered to me at the moment are not up to the standards of storytelling I feel comfortable endorsing," she said.

"I am writing this today because a few rumours have made their way back to me and it does not feel nice to hear untrue things about yourself."

Clarifying that she did not quite acting and is still being offered leading roles, "No, I do not perceive acting as a bad profession. I consider it to be art, and it is an important part of my life. I only hold a positive opinion on the field of drama and it remains to be my core profession," she said.

"As I am writing this, I am trying to be excessively sensitive to my fellow professionals in the industry. Artists, producers, writers, technicians and their collective labour is admirable," Khattak wrote.

While delving into the details about monotonous scripts, Saheefa explained that there is always a household with a girl trapped inside of it and marriage is her only possibility of escape.

"I am not comfortable endorsing escapism. I am not comfortable endorsing masculinised ideas of female empowerment. I am not comfortable with the lives of the characters I play, with the choices they are offered, and the root causes of conflict in their lives. I do not like the homes, the worlds, and the inherently associated oppression of such places in the one-liners I read daily. DAILY!", she wrote.

"Nah, man! It’s just nonsense. It’s irrational and without reason. I am not saying that women don’t struggle with such problems. I know them to be true. All I am saying is that there are better ways out of difficult instants for women. I know them to be true too."

She then asked for people to send her scripts with "well-thought-out characters, a coherent plot and intelligent dialogue".

The regressive tales narrated in some Pakistani drama serials have been questioning the audience's sensibility. The dramas majorly focuse on impractical romances or the over dramatised scenarios which the netizens find over the top.