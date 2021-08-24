Four coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Marwar
Web Desk
03:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Four coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Marwar
Share

QUETTA – At least four coal miners were killed in the Marwar area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Reports in media quoting sources said four coal miners were shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire at them today.

Three of the deceased miners have been identified as Abdul Wakeel, Hidayatur Rehman, and Gul Hakeem. Two of the victims hailed from Shangla, while one was from the provincial capital Quetta. The fourth man has yet to be identified.

The reason for the attack has yet to be ascertained as it occurred in the early morning while local police have collected all evidence from the spot and started a search to apprehend the culprits.

Earlier, 10 Hazara community members were killed in a massacre in the Machh area back in January.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba ...
03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Faisalabad: Man held for raping daughter of a ...
01:25 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
NCOC announces new restrictions for unvaccinated ...
12:51 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Oman ends travel ban for Pakistan
12:26 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
IMF all praise for Pakistan for safely evacuating ...
11:53 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
PM's aide on Finance Dr Waqar Masood tenders ...
11:20 AM | 24 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective activism for Afghanistan
03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr