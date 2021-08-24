Four coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Marwar
QUETTA – At least four coal miners were killed in the Marwar area of Balochistan on Tuesday.
Reports in media quoting sources said four coal miners were shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire at them today.
Three of the deceased miners have been identified as Abdul Wakeel, Hidayatur Rehman, and Gul Hakeem. Two of the victims hailed from Shangla, while one was from the provincial capital Quetta. The fourth man has yet to be identified.
The reason for the attack has yet to be ascertained as it occurred in the early morning while local police have collected all evidence from the spot and started a search to apprehend the culprits.
Earlier, 10 Hazara community members were killed in a massacre in the Machh area back in January.
More to follow...
