TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video takes the internet by storm

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is adored by her massive fan followings owing to her gorgeous looks and active presence on social media.

Following the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza, Alishbah started to attract a huge audience to her content and quickly became a fan favourite.

The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared a video of herself whilst cycling and enjoying the weather in Japan. "Kho gaye hum kahan", she captioned.

Dressed in a casual and chic outfit, Alishbah looked breathtaking as she was dressed in a denim jacket and had the time of her life in the picturesque country.

On the work front, Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.