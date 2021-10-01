TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video takes the internet by storm
Share
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is adored by her massive fan followings owing to her gorgeous looks and active presence on social media.
Following the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza, Alishbah started to attract a huge audience to her content and quickly became a fan favourite.
The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared a video of herself whilst cycling and enjoying the weather in Japan. "Kho gaye hum kahan", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed in a casual and chic outfit, Alishbah looked breathtaking as she was dressed in a denim jacket and had the time of her life in the picturesque country.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CT18imOsHFM/?utm_medium=copy_link
On the work front, Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral 05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video went viral on the social media platforms. The TikToker took to her ...
- Saudi Arabia turns on oil tap for Pakistan over differed payment06:42 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for ...06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in Karachi’ with family ...06:16 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
-
- LIVE – Southern Punjab set Balochistan fighting total of 175 runs ...05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
-
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful surgery04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021