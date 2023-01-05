Search

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a new 'Pathaan' poster

Web Desk 03:17 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Source: SRK / Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent. Touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, today marks the 37th birthday of Bollywood beauty. 

Her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan drops a new poster from his upcoming film amid Padukone’s 37th birthday and also pens a lovely note for her.

“To my dearest @deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love.”

The poster was also shared by Yash Raj Films along with a caption that read: “She can do it all! Here’s presenting the fierce, action avatar of @deepikapadukone from #Pathaan on her birthday! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25. The film also stars John Abraham in as an antagonist. Salman Khan will also be playing a cameo in the film, reports IndiaToday. 

‘Pathaan’ ban — SRK and Deepika’s 'Besharam Rang' sparks outrage in India

