'Kuch Ankahi' – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's drama OST out now

Ever since the teaser of the new drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ has been released, the melodious background score and OST have left a mark on every viewer.
Now, the original soundtrack of the highly-awaited drama serial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring popular actors Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan is finally out now. Needless to say, the melody is winning hearts online.
The OST is sung by Azaan Sami Khan and his melodious voice gave another attraction to the already heavily anticipated drama. The lyrics of the OST are by Mohammad Ahmed and Adnan Sami Khan while it is composed by the singer Azaan Sami Khan.
The star-studded mega-project features an ensemble cast to support the lead duo, Aly and Khan, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.
Written by Ahmed, the drama is being directed by Nadeem Baig and is produced by Six Sigma Productions.
