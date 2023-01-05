Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

Kaifi Khalil, who has taken over the music industry by storm with Kahani Suno 2.0 has also added another admirer to his fan list, and its none other than Lollywood diva Maya Ali.

Charmed by magical voice, the Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared a clip Kaifi singing a few lines from his popular song Kahani Suno 2.0.

Needless to say, the Teefa in Trouble star is in awe of how beautiful Kaifi sounds and appreciates him with a round of applause. ' Uff kya batt hai', she captioned.

Kaifi’s song is going super viral these days. He has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sung Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14.

On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.