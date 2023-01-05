Kaifi Khalil leaves Maya Ali awestruck with his voice

Kaifi Khalil, who has taken over the music industry by storm with Kahani Suno 2.0 has also added another admirer to his fan list, and its none other than Lollywood diva Maya Ali.
Charmed by magical voice, the Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared a clip Kaifi singing a few lines from his popular song Kahani Suno 2.0.
Needless to say, the Teefa in Trouble star is in awe of how beautiful Kaifi sounds and appreciates him with a round of applause. ' Uff kya batt hai', she captioned.
Kaifi’s song is going super viral these days. He has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sung Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14.
On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
