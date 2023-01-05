Pindi Gymkhana win 20-K Cup 2023 opening match

LAHORE – Pindi Gymkhana opened their 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament campaign on a winning note as they defeated hosts Model Town Greens by 19 runs in the opening match here at Model Town Greens ground on Thursday.
Pindi Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bat first. Their batters though couldn’t start well and kept on losing wickets on regular intervals yet their middle order batted with responsibility and helped their side post a decent total of 127-9 on the board. Wasif Khan emerged as the top scorer with 21 runs off 24 while Imtiaz Ali struck 20 and Nadeem Ahmad scored 19 runs. Ahmad Arif bowled well for Model Town Greens Club and clinched four wickets for 16 runs while Mirwais Khan grabbed two wickets for 18.
In reply, Model Town Greens just fall short by 19 runs as they were bowled out on 108 in 17.4 overs. Ali Annar was the wrecker-in-chief of the host club’s batting line up as he grabbed four wickets for 22 runs. He was ably assisted by Zaib Butt (3 wickets for 21) and Asfand Mehran (2 for 16). From Model Town Greens, Bilal Dar (35), M Azeem (24) and Waris Khan (16) could cross the double figures while rest of the batters failed miserably and resulting in the defeat of the hosts. Ali Annar was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling.
On Friday (January 6), two matches will be played. In the first match, Model Town Greens will take on P&T Gym while Cricket Center Club will play against Yu Slim Club in another match of the day. Both the matches will be played at 11:00 am.
Before the inaugural match between Pindi Gymkhana and Model Town Greens Club, the opening ceremony of the prestigious event was held here at the Model Town Greens ground, which was graced by Nadeem Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director High Performance Centre Lahore, while Test cricketer Abid Ali, former cricketer Muhammad Ilyas, Tournament Organizer Shoaib Dar and others were also present on the occasion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
