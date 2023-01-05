Watch – Iqra Aziz is living a dream during her Bangkok trip

Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz has become a household name with her back-to-back stellar performances in super hit drama serials.

Her metamorphosis onscreen during an act is truly unique and unlike anything else. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star is on a spree, and every act she embodies in her wake becomes no less than a masterpiece.

Apart from her successful acting endeavors, the Suno Chanda star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip. Documenting her latest trip to Bangkok, Iqra gave a sneak peek of her adventurous trip that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.