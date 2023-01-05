Search

Lifestyle

Watch – Iqra Aziz is living a dream during her Bangkok trip

Web Desk 04:24 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Watch – Iqra Aziz is living a dream during her Bangkok trip
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz has become a household name with her back-to-back stellar performances in super hit drama serials.

Her metamorphosis onscreen during an act is truly unique and unlike anything else. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star is on a spree, and every act she embodies in her wake becomes no less than a masterpiece.

Apart from her successful acting endeavors, the Suno Chanda star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip. Documenting her latest trip to Bangkok, Iqra gave a sneak peek of her adventurous trip that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra Aziz's beach photos take the internet by storm

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah shares hilarious video of fan’s reaction to her engagement news

07:18 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a new 'Pathaan' poster

02:47 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Yumna Zaidi to make her film debut in ‘Nayab’

05:23 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Jannat Mirza flaunts her no makeup look in latest pictures

04:13 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

05:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Iqra Aziz's beach photos take the internet by storm

10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in ...

09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: