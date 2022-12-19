Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 2022

Noor Fatima
10:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 2022
Source: Kaifi Khalil (Instagram)
2022 is ending but for Lollywood's rising star, Kaifi Khalil, this is just the beginning. From mainstream artists like Aima Baig covering his career-defining songs to performing at fashion shows, life for Khalil is just getting to be marvelous. The Karachi-born singer had his star moment when he performed Kahani Suno at Pakistan's biggest fashion event.

Khalil's presence at Hum Bridal Couture Week 2022 for ace designer Humayun Alamgir's collection was everything that the audience needed. Clad in a classic suit, the Kana Yaari singer exuded class and elegance.   

Mesmerized by his angelic vocals and the melodious tune of the blockbuster song, the audience had their jaws dropped.   

On the work front, Khalil's discography includes songs like Kahani Suno 2.0, Kana Yaari, Kahani Suno, Bya K Bacheke Abdaale, Purr Ka'n de Glass A, Mast, Zolfe Nooda'n and Dilbar Dila Bide.

