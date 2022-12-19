Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 2022
Share
2022 is ending but for Lollywood's rising star, Kaifi Khalil, this is just the beginning. From mainstream artists like Aima Baig covering his career-defining songs to performing at fashion shows, life for Khalil is just getting to be marvelous. The Karachi-born singer had his star moment when he performed Kahani Suno at Pakistan's biggest fashion event.
Khalil's presence at Hum Bridal Couture Week 2022 for ace designer Humayun Alamgir's collection was everything that the audience needed. Clad in a classic suit, the Kana Yaari singer exuded class and elegance.
Mesmerized by his angelic vocals and the melodious tune of the blockbuster song, the audience had their jaws dropped.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khalil's discography includes songs like Kahani Suno 2.0, Kana Yaari, Kahani Suno, Bya K Bacheke Abdaale, Purr Ka'n de Glass A, Mast, Zolfe Nooda'n and Dilbar Dila Bide.
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno' 12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig has been in the news for quite some time. With her latest cover of one of the ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to Pakistani PM on Arab ...12:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in ...12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Imran fires fresh salvo at Gen Bajwa despite Elahi’s warning11:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Punjab Governor summons PA session on no-trust motion on Dec 2111:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 202210:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 202206:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022