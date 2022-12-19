Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years

Congratulations are in order for India's beauty pageant industry as a Jammu-Kashmir-born woman Sargam Koushal, representing India, has won the "Mrs World" title.

With Koushal besting competitors from 63 countries, this feat helped the title go back to India after 21 years.

Earlier, India won the title back in 2001 with Dr. Aditi Govitrikar who also served as a judge for Miss India Inc 2022-23.

Koushal received the crown from the United States' Shaylyn Ford who won the title last year. Koushal beat Mrs Polynesia for the title, who stood as the first runner-up while Mrs Canada was named the second.

Donning a gorgeous pink slit gown with intricate embroidery work and sequins for the final round, the 32-year-old contestant stood in disbelief after her name was announced as the winner of the supreme beauty pageant.

"The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" wrote the diva on her Instagram.

Elated to win the title, Koushal added: “We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world.”

Talking about the diva's background, Koushal hails from the Bahu Fort area of Jammu city. She previously worked as a teacher in Vizag. Apart from teaching, the 'Mrs World 2022' winner is also a content writer, model, and painter. She is married to Aditya Manohar Sharma, a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy presently posted in Mumbai.

Koushal previously won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 by a judging panel featuring Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohammad Azharuddin, Masumi Mewawalla, and Aditi Govitrikar. This allowed her to represent India internationally.

For those unversed, 'Mrs World' - conceived in 1984 - is the first-ever beauty pageant made to entertain married women. Previously named 'Miss Woman of the World,' it was later changed to 'Mrs World' in 1988.