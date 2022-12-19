Imran fires fresh salvo at Gen Bajwa despite Elahi’s warning
Says Punjab CM being pressurised by establishment, but he will dissolve assembly on his call
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan continued lashing out at former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, asserting that the latter was solely responsible for his ouster from power.
The PTI chief, who announced he would dissolve two provincial assemblies on Dec 23, made these remarks a day after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi slammed him for his comments targeting the former top general.
Khan made these remarks during his interaction with international media correspondents, saying PML-Q has its own policy regarding the former COAS.
He called PML-Q an independent party, adding that they hold the right to negotiate with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The outspoken politician added that Elahi is being pressurised by the establishment, but he is convinced that he would push the summary to dissolve the assembly on his call.
Earlier, Elahi, a key ally of the Imran Khan-led party, denounced Khan’s criticism of the ex-army. "Khan sahib criticised Gen Bajwa in my presence; it's injustice to me," Elahi said.
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi unhappy with Imran ... 05:24 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is unhappy with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman ...
Recalling the good time between civil-military leaders in the previous government, Elahi mentioned that Gen Bajwa helped Imran Khan and his criticism was unfair.
