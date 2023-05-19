'In Flames': Pakistani film makes it to Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

As a Pakistani horror film becomes the second one from the country in 43 years to head to the Directors’ Fortnight, an event that runs parallel to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, its lead actress has described the development as a “great moment for Pakistani cinema”.

Written and directed by award-winning Canadian-Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn, In Flames is the second Pakistani film to make it to the Quinzaine des Cineastes (Directors’ Fortnight), an independent selection launched in 1969 that runs parallel to Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival) in France.

The first from the South Asian country to achieve the feat was Jamil Dehlavi’s ‘The Blood of Hussain’ which was screened at Cannes under the same segment in 1980.

“I feel nervous for tomorrow but at the same time, I am so excited and so proud to be one of the very few artists to have made it to the Cannes,” Bakhtawar Mazhar told Arab News from Cannes. “It’s a great moment for Pakistani cinema.”

It is one of the 20 feature films and 10 short features that will run at the Quinzaine des Cineastes. It is overseen by French Directors’ Guild. The film will have its world premiere at Cannes on Friday, May 19. It explores the struggles of a Pakistani mother and her daughter who try to survive in a Pakistani patriarchal society. “A lot of it is about the daughter’s dilemma and the daughter’s traumas,” Mazhar said. She plays the mother.

The film was shot in Karachi in early 2022. Interestingly, Mazhar will be watching the film for the first time herself at the Cannes screening. The actress lauded the film’s inclusion in the Directors’ Fortnight, saying that it is a prestigious sidebar at the Cannes Festival.

“People actually look up to the Directors’ Fortnight for meaningful stuff. There are different genres and different stories. Films are chosen and selected by a whole panel to be a part of this," Mazhar said.

"They must have judged the film on so many tiny things because every year they get hundreds of entries from all over the world.”

The event kicked off on May 16 and will run till May 27. In Flames will have its press screening on May 19, followed by a question-and-answer session. According to Mazhar, the film will have a little red-carpet event, followed by its world premiere the same night. The film also has multiple screenings lined up on May 20.