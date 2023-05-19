Babar Azam stopped for violation in Lahore, given warning

LAHORE — The Excise Department personnel in Lahore pulled over Pakistan's star batsman and captain of the national cricket team Babar Azam on Friday.

Babar was stopped in Lahore's Liberty Chowk area for using an unregistered number plate.

The Excise officials allowed Babar Azam to go without issuing a fine, but they gave him a warning to replace the plate immediately or action will be taken.

Babar Azam, one of Pakistan's most accomplished captains, will remain in charge of the team till the World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in India later this year.

Besides serving as the team captain in the World Cup, he will represent the team in all competitions and series building up to the major event.