Two more PTI leaders quit party 'without any pressure'

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, a former minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Mubeen Khilji, a former minister from Balochistan, are the latest to quit Imran Khan's PTI.
Iqbal Wazir announced via a tweet, "Without pressure of any kind, I announce [I am] resigning from PTI's basic membership and North Waziristan's district presidency."
میں بطور ضلعی صدر پاکستان تحریک انصاف شمالی وزیرستان اپنے عہدے سے دستبردار ہونے کا اعلان کرتا ہوں۔— Muhammad Iqbal Wazir (@ImIqbalWazir) May 19, 2023
He added, "I am deeply saddened by the incident of May 9."
9 مئی کے واقعہ پر مجھے بہت دکھ ہوا ہے اور افسردہ ہوں۔ میں بغیر کسی دباؤ بغیر پاکستان تحریک انصاف چھوڑنے کا اعلان کرتا ہوں۔— Muhammad Iqbal Wazir (@ImIqbalWazir) May 19, 2023
On the other hand, Mubeen Khilji announced at a press conference that May 9 violence was the reason he was leaving the PTI. He expressed his disapproval of the vandalism that occurred after Imran's arrest and stated, "We wanted peaceful protests."
He cited the reason for leaving the party as the "nation's security" and emphasised that he had not been forced to make the decision.
Khilji continued, "We cannot, under any circumstances, continue to be complicit in the violence that occurred on May 9."
#PTI provincial minister mubeen khilji has announced to part ways from #PTIOfficial . pic.twitter.com/wajYSJHlmn— Daniyal Butt (@butt_daniyal) May 19, 2023
