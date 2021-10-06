Tickets are live now for Bigo FFPL II finale

Bigo FFPL II is preparing to proceed to the most important matches to find the owner of the prestigious trophy. The National Finals to witness the confrontation between the 12 best Pakistani teams will take place at 7PM on October 10 at PC Hotel Karachi. This will be the biggest Esports event in Pakistan ever.

In addition to watching the dramatic final match live, the audience attending the event will also have the opportunity to own extremely attractive and valuable gifts such as: Phones, headphones and products of Infinix sponsors, limited FFPL II T-shirts and a series of special ingame gifts…

Beside that, the performance of the old song "Gaming Kay Nawab" by the young favorite singer Umair Jaswal also promises to burn the stage of the FFPL II Finals.

BIGO FFPL II FINAL EVENT TIME

- Open to welcome guests: From 6PM on 10/10

- Event start: From 7PM on 10/10

TICKET OPENING INFORMATION

- Time: From 4PM - 7:30PM on October 6 until sold out (Limited number of tickets).

- Ticket distribution locations:

● Burger Lab Gulshan e Iqbal Branch

● Burger Lab Clifton Branch

- Condition:

● Every visitor should present Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate at the entrance.

● Vaccination, Sms and Nadra website will be checked for vaccination.

● On one CNIC only one ticket will be applicable.

● Anyone below 18 years of age should bring the birth certificate.

If you cannot attend the event in Karachi directly, you can watch the live report of the Bigo FFPL II final on the official channels of Free Fire Esports Pakistan:

Youtube: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Facebook: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Official Website: https://esports.ff.garena.pk/

An extremely exciting Esports atmosphere and a series of attractive gifts await at the Bigo FFPL II final. All information about the tournament will be updated at our channels above.