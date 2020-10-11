Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open
Web Desk
09:42 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open
Share

PARIS - Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open on Sunday.

Nadal now equals Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title.

He claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut.

The 56th meeting between the world’s top two started under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier, intensifying the echo of a crowd limited to 1,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More From This Category
Awais Zia’s unbeaten 92 power Balochistan to ...
11:55 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open
09:42 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Pakistan take on Zimbabwe to win World Cup 2023 ...
07:09 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Sindh beat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
12:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Naseem Shah ruled out from National T20 Cup
01:53 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
British tabloid thinks these DailyPakistan ...
01:36 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her
12:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr