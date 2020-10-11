Maryam Nawaz to address rally in Karachi on October 18

KARACHI- Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will address the grand anti-government rally on October 18 in the port city.

The protest rally is organized by the alliance formed by the opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

The leaders of 11 major Opposition parties on September 20 and announced the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the launch of a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" starting with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations, and rallies before a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021.

For this, the first anti-government rally is scheduled on October 16 in Gujranwala followed by another rally on October 18 in Karachi,

in Quetta on October 25, Peshawar on November 22, Multan on November 30, and then a rally in Lahore on December 13.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, and senior PML(N) leader said that Maryam, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, would address the rally on October 18.

Abbasi said that Maryam''s appearance at the rally will boost the confidence of the people in the PDM.

The schedule announced earlier showed that the first rally would be held on October 18 in Quetta.