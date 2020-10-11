Gold price up by Rs.1400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of per tola increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs114,400 in Pakistan, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Sunday.

The price of gold has again shown an upward trend after it recently dropped to a two-month low to Rs111,400.

According to an expert on gold prices, Adnan Agar, who is the director of AA Commodities, low-interest rates around the world, and uncertainty have been creating a favorable environment for gold prices.