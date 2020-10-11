Gold price up by Rs.1400 per tola in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:27 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Gold price up by Rs.1400 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI - The price of per tola increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs114,400 in Pakistan, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Sunday.

The price of gold has again shown an upward trend after it recently dropped to a two-month low to Rs111,400.

According to an expert on gold prices, Adnan Agar, who is the director of AA Commodities, low-interest rates around the world, and uncertainty have been creating a favorable environment for gold prices.

More From This Category
PM Imran felicitates Emomali Rahmon on his ...
08:19 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
Pakistan rejects Indian defence minister’s ...
10:09 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Prime suspect Abid in Lahore motorway gang-rape ...
07:39 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Pakistan, ITFC ink $386 million agreement to ...
06:09 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Naval chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on PM ...
04:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Prime suspect in rape, murder of two-year-old ...
04:17 PM | 12 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her
12:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr