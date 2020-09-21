Policy rate to remain unchanged at 7%, says SBP
ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday announced to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.
In a tweet, SBP said, the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank met Monday under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.
The State Bank of #Pakistan’s #MonetaryPolicy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent. For complete statement see: https://t.co/KhuqwCgYnX— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 21, 2020
“The State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent,” the bank tweeted.
