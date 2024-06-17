Gary Kirsten points out a lack of unity in Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has emphasized that only players who prioritize unity, fitness, and skill development will remain part of the team moving forward.
Sources reveal that Kirsten, in a discussion with the Pakistan team following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, expressed concerns about the players' fitness levels, stating they are not up to standard. Kirsten also highlighted that the team's skill level is significantly behind compared to global competitors. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," he stated.
The former South African cricketer remarked that since his tenure began, he has noticed a lack of unity within the team. Kirsten mentioned that the players do not support each other and noted that he hasn't encountered such a situation despite working with many teams.
Kirsten has made it clear that only players who improve in these areas will remain on the team, while those who do not will be excluded.
Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday. However, Pakistan's shocking defeat to the US and loss to India resulted in their elimination from the event before the Super 8 stage. The victory against Ireland ensured Pakistan finished third in Group A, with two wins from four games.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 17, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.