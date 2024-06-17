Gary Kirsten points out a lack of unity in Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has emphasized that only players who prioritize unity, fitness, and skill development will remain part of the team moving forward.

Sources reveal that Kirsten, in a discussion with the Pakistan team following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, expressed concerns about the players' fitness levels, stating they are not up to standard. Kirsten also highlighted that the team's skill level is significantly behind compared to global competitors. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," he stated.

The former South African cricketer remarked that since his tenure began, he has noticed a lack of unity within the team. Kirsten mentioned that the players do not support each other and noted that he hasn't encountered such a situation despite working with many teams.

Kirsten has made it clear that only players who improve in these areas will remain on the team, while those who do not will be excluded.

Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday. However, Pakistan's shocking defeat to the US and loss to India resulted in their elimination from the event before the Super 8 stage. The victory against Ireland ensured Pakistan finished third in Group A, with two wins from four games.

