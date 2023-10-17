  

Jemima Goldsmith snubs brothers Zac and Ben over anti-Palestine remarks

05:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Jemima Goldsmith snubs brothers Zac and Ben over anti-Palestine remarks
Source: Instagram

Recent comments made by Jemima Goldsmith and her brothers on the Israel-Palestine conflict show that they hold differing views on the matter.

Goldsmith expressed her concerns about an Israeli soldier's statement calling for extermination of Gaza's population, particularly highlighting the impact on children.

On the other hand, her brothers, Zac and Ben Goldsmith, have taken a stance that emphasizes the challenges faced by Israel in dealing with security threats and their belief in the need to address Hamas comprehensively. Their opinions on the Palestine conflict appear to differ from Jemima's.

Her brother Zac Goldsmith shared a video with the caption, "London today, vast numbers of people in this crowd are there to celebrate murderous depravity and to incite the eradication of Jews from Israel. And people (pretend to) wonder why Jewish people want a home of their own."

The ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan replied with a link to a video in which "the BBC admits that it misled the public about pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the UK".

Furthermore, Ben Goldsmith posed the query, "Can anyone out there point me towards any genuine and rational suggestions from the pro-Hamas, sorry pro-Palestine mob as to what exactly Israel should have done in the wake of the atrocities inflicted on Israeli civilians last week? I’ve seen none. Clearly they can’t dismantle the borders and welcome the terrorists in. And they can’t very well do nothing either: There’s no country in the world that would do nothing. So what are they to do exactly? Answers on a postcard please."

 To this, she linked a video wherein an Israeli army reservist was saying, "Be triumphant and finish them off and don't leave anyone behind." She even added context, sharing, "To be clear this is an Israeli soldier calling for the extermination of the entire population of Gaza, 50% of which is children."

Ben responded, "Plenty of psychos on both sides, although perhaps more on one than the other, if recent events are anything to go by. And no sensible suggestions from any quarter (least of all from Westerners frantically signalling their virtue from thousands of miles away) as to what exactly Israel should do in the wake of one of the nastiest terrorist atrocities the world has ever seen." 

Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine conflict


 

