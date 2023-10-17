Federal govt changes office timings for winter season

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday notified new timings for public offices for the winter season.

A notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division revealed public offices working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 8:30 am to 4:30pm.

It added that there will be half-hour break from 1pm to 1:30pm for prayer and lunch. The notification said that the new office timings will come into effect immediately.

Previously, the offices of the federal government operated from 07:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the federal government has changed the timings of all state-run and private schools for the winter season.

A notification issued by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) confirmed the new timings for all educational institutions in the urban and rural areas of capital. The revised timings have come into effect from Tuesday, October 17 2023.

The notification said single-shift schools and colleges will commence clases from 8:00 am. to 2:00 pm on all weekedays except Friday when the classes will end at 12:30 pm.