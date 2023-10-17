  

Search

Immigration

14 PIA flights canceled as fuel crisis deepens

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
14 PIA flights canceled as fuel crisis deepens
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced a significant disruption on Tuesday, as it was forced to cancel 14 domestic flights due to a shortage of fuel. 

This crisis arose after Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a state-owned entity, halted the supply of fuel to PIA over unpaid dues totaling over Rs1.4 billion leading to delays besides cancelation. 

The canceled flights included the ones headed from Islamabad to Gilgit, Quetta, Multan, and flights departing from Karachi to Sukkur and Faisalabad.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan confirmed that PSO ceased fuel supply due to payment issues as they now demand advance cash payments only.

The spokesperson also warned of more flight cancelations in the upcoming days as the airline could not pay for fuel in advance, Arab news reported.

PIA has been handling financial challenges for quite a long period of time now. The national carrier requires approximately Rs100 million daily for fuel, and the suspension of supply from PSO has severely impacted flight operations. 

The caretaker government's decision to privatize PIA, coupled with the withdrawal of interim financial support, has intensified the airline's challenges.

PIA's challenges worsened recently after it was reported that the supply of spare parts to the carrier could be suspended over cash flow problems. The carrier has also grounded some planes in the wake of financial hardships.

Due to the same economic viability challenges, there have been demands for privatizing the national carrier. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement had said

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Cash-strapped PIA would pay bonus to employees

06:56 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

PIA acquires expensive simulator to train pilots

11:41 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Germany advocates more immigration as labour crisis deepens

09:56 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

PIA offers 15% discount for Canada-Pakistan flights

09:01 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Pakistan-Italy direct flights on the cards with new European airline: ...

07:18 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

PIA's privatization discussed with World Bank: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

08:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

PCB lodges complaint over inappropriate conduct towards Pakistan team during India match

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: