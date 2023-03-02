Search

Saudi Arabia issues fresh guidelines for luggage limit; here are the details

Saudi Arabia issues fresh guidelines for luggage limit; here are the details
RIYADH - The governemnt of Saudi Arabia has issued fresh guidelines concerning lugage limit for those travelling to the kingdom.

As per the fresh regulations, the national carriers have been informed that baggage beyond the set limit would not be allowed on board.

The new regulations have effectively placed a ban on carrying excess baggage beyond the set limits of different airlines.

The Saudi Aviation Authority has directed the airlines not to carry excess baggage and this should be ensured at the time of check in; the authority has highlighted that instructions regarding luggage are well communicated, however, some of the airlines flout the rules and allow loading the luggage beyond the upper cap limit which leads to glitches.

The authority has warned that failure to comply with the guidelines would lead to initiation of strict proceedings against the carriers.

The directions come months before the kingdom is gearing up for preparation of annual Hajj which is expected to welcome around 2.3 million believers to the country. This is the first time the Covid restrictions have been lifted and the number of pilgrims have returned to pre-pandemic levels. 

