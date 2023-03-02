Saudi Arabia issues fresh guidelines for luggage limit; here are the details

RIYADH - The governemnt of Saudi Arabia has issued fresh guidelines concerning lugage limit for those travelling to the kingdom.
As per the fresh regulations, the national carriers have been informed that baggage beyond the set limit would not be allowed on board.
The new regulations have effectively placed a ban on carrying excess baggage beyond the set limits of different airlines.
The Saudi Aviation Authority has directed the airlines not to carry excess baggage and this should be ensured at the time of check in; the authority has highlighted that instructions regarding luggage are well communicated, however, some of the airlines flout the rules and allow loading the luggage beyond the upper cap limit which leads to glitches.
The authority has warned that failure to comply with the guidelines would lead to initiation of strict proceedings against the carriers.
The directions come months before the kingdom is gearing up for preparation of annual Hajj which is expected to welcome around 2.3 million believers to the country. This is the first time the Covid restrictions have been lifted and the number of pilgrims have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317
|320
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.6
|75.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.5
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,300
|PKR 2,030
