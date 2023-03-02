Search

Pakistan

My Impact Meter, Allied & EFA Schools join hands to teach underprivileged children

Web Desk 03:41 PM | 2 Mar, 2023
My Impact Meter, Allied & EFA Schools join hands to teach underprivileged children

LAHORE - Today, My Impact Meter and Allied & EFA Schools have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on an initiative to provide education to underprivileged children across the country.

My Impact Meter is a platform which digitalizes social impact. It brings transparency, visibility, reliability, and equitability to charitable donations. It provides individuals with the ability to give services such as groceries and education to deserving beneficiaries instead of cash. The platform also empowers individuals and organizations to measure their social impact. 

Allied Schools, on the other hand, is one of the leading educational institutions in the country, with a mission to provide quality education for all. The school chain has been at the forefront of educational excellence, providing students with an all-inclusive learning experience.

The partnership between My Impact Meter and Allied & EFA Schools is a significant step towards addressing the pressing issue of unequal access to education. Through this partnership, donors from all over the world will be able to sponsor deserving children to study at any Allied or EFA school all over Pakistan through the My Impact Meter platform. The two organizations aim to bridge the education gap by providing quality education to children who would otherwise be deprived of it.

The signing ceremony was attended by teams of both sides, including the Project Direct Allied & EFA School, Dr Shahid Mehmood and CEO & Founder of My Impact Meter, Kanwal Cheema. The event started with a welcome speech by Dr Shahid, who addressed the audience and highlighted the school's commitment to providing quality education to all.  Ms Kanwal Cheema emphasized the importance of education in sustainable development and how My Impact Meter aims to eradicate generational poverty in the country.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), outlining the terms of their collaboration. Under the agreement, My Impact Meter will provide a technology platform enabling donors to sponsor education for underprivileged children, while Allied Schools will ensure that these children receive quality education through its network of schools across the country.

The signing ceremony ended on a positive note, with both organizations expressing their commitment to making a positive impact on society through education. The partnership between My Impact Meter and Allied Schools is a true example of how businesses can come together to address social issues and create a better future for all.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

