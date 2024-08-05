UAE envoy clarifies reports about visa restrictions on Pakistanis

The UAE's Consul General in Karachi stated on Monday that there were no visa restrictions on Pakistanis and that the Emirates was offering "100 percent" facilities to citizens of the South Asian country traveling for tourism, business, medical, or other purposes.

Ambassador Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi's remarks followed widespread local media reports of a decline in overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis, allegedly due to issues with respecting local laws and customs. During a Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis briefing last week, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, was widely quoted as stating that 50 percent of the crime rate in the UAE was reportedly attributed to Pakistanis.

Over 50 percent of the more than 10 million overseas Pakistanis live in Gulf countries, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE being the top destinations for Pakistani laborers for decades. These countries are also the largest and second-largest sources of remittances to Pakistan, respectively.

“We are here to provide services,” Remeithi said in a video released by local media, adding that the consulate had arranged a visit for journalists to a UAE visa center in Karachi.

"We explain the visa process to our Pakistani brothers and sisters fully, providing them with complete facilities. There are no restrictions."

However, the Consul General noted that the UAE has procedures to verify that people are traveling for the stated purposes, such as tourism, business, or health: “We fully cooperate and ensure we provide complete facilities.”

He also advised Pakistani laborers against carrying luggage for others, as it could lead to transporting illegal items and result in problems at UAE airports.

“We educate people on the dangers, emphasizing the importance of packing their own luggage and ensuring that no unauthorized items are included, to avoid issues at Karachi or UAE airports,” Remeithi said.

He highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, which spans more than 50 years, and assured that the Emirates would always support the South Asian nation.

“In a few days, we will also announce additional facilities for the business community on both sides,” he concluded.

Last week, Pakistan's Foreign Office advised its nationals living abroad, especially in the Middle East, to adhere to local laws and respect local customs.

"The UAE and other Middle Eastern countries have specific laws regarding foreign expatriates, including rules on political activities," the Foreign Office spokesperson said, urging Pakistani citizens to comply with their host country's laws.

Commenting on the skills of the Pakistani workforce, she noted that they had "positively" contributed to the development of Middle Eastern countries where they have resided for decades:

"Host governments appreciate the contributions of Pakistani nationals, acknowledging the peaceful and law-abiding nature of Pakistani workers living in these countries, especially in the Middle East."