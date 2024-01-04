Supreme Court commences hearing to settle disqualification period for Pakistani politicians

ISLAMABAD – Just a month before the upcoming elections, Supreme Court of Pakistan starts hearing on petitions to settle the disqualification period for politicians as the ruling can change the country's political landscape.

A larger bench of apex corut comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa himself, is hearing the proceedings that are being broadcast live on Supreme Court's site and YouTube channel.

The court is set to conclusively address the ongoing debate regarding the eligibility of candidates disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution to participate in polls, considering the amendments introduced in the Elections Act 2017.

The ongoing hearing stemmed to 2018 judgment issued by same court in which it declared that disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) was meant to be for lifetime. Last year, then government made an amendment to the Elections Act 2017 specified that the period of electoral disqualification would be limited to five years, rather than a lifetime.

In last hearing, the top judge delved into the discrepancy between Article 62(1)(f) and Article 63(1)(g), questioning why these similar provisions in the Constitution prescribed different punishments for the same offense.

The court, aiming to conclude proceedings at the earliest, eye avoiding confusion for returning officers, appointed senior counsel Faisal Siddiqui, Uzair Karamat Bhandari, and legal adviser Reema Omar as amici to assist in the case.

In today's hearing, Advocate Khurram Raza of SC raised questions about the legality of the proceedings. Chief Justice then directed him to focus on the petition, emphasizing that this is a matter for a constitutional court, not the election tribunal.

More to follow...