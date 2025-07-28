Rawalpindi Honor Killing: Post-Mortem reveals Sidra Gul suffered Brutality beyond Imagination

RAWALPINDI – A case shocked nation to its core, as the brutal murder of 18-year-old Sidra in the name of honor exposed the horrifying depths of violence still lurking in parts of Pakistan.

Sources reveal that Sidra was tortured mercilessly, her neck bones crushed, and her lifeless tongue forced out from her mouth, allegedly as she was strangled to death. The girl’s body was buried in soaked mud during a rainstorm, with the perpetrators and local jirga members erasing every trace of her grave. But justice refused to stay buried.

When her grave was exhumed, what came to light was nothing short of a nightmare. Her swollen corpse, clear signs of savage beating, and evidence pointing to a planned and barbaric execution.

Police confirm that eight suspects, including members of her own community, have been arrested and will face the courts. “What happened to Sidra was inhuman. We will not rest until every single one of them is held accountable,” said a senior police officer.

Holy Family Hospital’s medical team, led by Dr. Misbah ur Rehman, conducted the post-mortem and confirmed signs of extreme physical violence. Forensic samples have been sent to Lahore for detailed analysis — results expected soon.

Sidra’s murder has ignited a firestorm across the country. Outrage is pouring in from activists, civil society, and lawmakers demanding that these brutal, medieval acts must end — and that the killers of Sidra must hang.