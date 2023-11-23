India halts flight operation after UFO sighting: Details inside

NEW DELHI - Indian authorities halted flight operations after reports emerged of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) near an airport in Manipur on Sunday.
The sighting which occurred around 2:30 pm local time triggered security alerts and suspension of operations at Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport and officials say that the object was visible to the naked eye but disappeared soon afterward.
The matter was highlighted so much that the Indian Air Force activated its Air Defence response, although no further evidence was found. The incident forced the diversion of two flights from the airport and the delay of three departing flights before the operation was resumed.
"Due to the sighting of an unidentified flying object within Imphal controlled airspace, two flights have been diverted and three departing flights have been delayed. Flight operations commence after receipt of clearance from the competent authority," Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing explained.
Fighter jets from Hashimara airbase were also deployed, conducting extensive searches but ultimately found no trace of the reported UFO.
“Soon after information about the UFO near the Imphal airport was received, a Rafale fighter aircraft from a nearby airbase was scrambled to go and search for the UFO,” a defence official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The severity of the matter could be ascertained from the fact that the investigation operations lasted for several hours and flights at the airport resumed operations only after 5.30 pm after clearance from the IAF.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
