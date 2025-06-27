New List of Countries you can Travel Visa-Free with Pakistani Passport in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport holders can now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 30 countries, marking a notable improvement in the country’s global travel standing.

According to the latest data released by Henley & Partners, a renowned global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Pakistan’s passport has climbed to the 100th position in the 2025 Global Passport Index. This marks a substantial rise from its 113th position in 2021, signaling steady progress in Pakistan’s global engagement and diplomatic outreach.

The improvement is being seen as a reflection of the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance its international image. Diplomatic sources attribute the progress to consistent foreign policy initiatives and the pursuit of strategic travel agreements.

Country Barbados Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti Dominica Guinea-Bissau Haiti Kenya Madagascar Maldives Micronesia Montserrat Mozambique Nepal Niue Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka St. Vincent and the Grenadines Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu

One of the key developments contributing to this upward trend is a recent agreement between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under this agreement, holders of diplomatic and official passports from both nations will be exempt from visa requirements. The move is expected to ease travel formalities for government officials and strengthen diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

“This is a positive milestone for Pakistan,” said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Increasing travel freedom not only boosts people-to-people contact but also opens new avenues for trade, tourism, and international collaboration.”

The list of countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Pakistani passport holders includes nations across Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania, and parts of Asia. Experts believe that with continued diplomatic momentum, further travel agreements could be on the horizon.

The improved ranking is seen as a morale booster for Pakistani travelers and an encouraging sign for the government’s ongoing efforts to improve global mobility for its citizens.